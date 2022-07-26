Yoga classes are offered at the Commerce Public Library.
Yoga with Gary is available every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 6 p.m.
Chair yoga with Kristina is available every other Monday at 1 p.m. (Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; and Oct. 10 and 24).
All classes are donation-based (a suggested donation is $3-$10)
Limited mats and other props are available to use.
For more information, call 706-335-5946.
First-time attendees are asked to arrive 5-10 early to sign the required waiver.
