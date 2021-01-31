February is a month of celebrations and the Commerce Public Library is full of book displays featuring those special occasions, including Valentines Day, Lunar New Year, President's Day and Black History Month.
Librarian Catherine Harris also reminds parents to, "please stop in to enjoy our Grouchy Lady Bug Storywalk in the Neelagarue Family Children's Library and be sure to pick-up a Bee Mine or Chinese Lantern Take and Make while you're here."
PROGRAMS
The library will offer a Korean Culture Zoom program on February 16 at 4 p.m. The time has been pushed back to accommodate school-age children and working parents. Email library manager Angel Abounader at aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
Staff member Tami McClung reminds patrons, "there will be a weekly Children's Zoom every Monday at 6 p.m. Please email me at tmcclung@prlib.org for the Zoom lnk. This is a casual virtual hang-out for craft projects, LEGO creations, storytimes, jokes, riddles and more. There might even be a visit with a baby goat."
The library continues to offer in-person programming out in the Memorial Garden, weather permitting. Kidsercise is recommended for ages 18 months through 4 years of age, and Baby & Me is recommended for ages birth to 18 months.
PINES users may have noticed the annual software upgrade that occurred a couple of weeks ago. There are several new perks including the Read-alikes and Recommended Content tabs, as well as Lexile measures and Accelerated Reader suggestions for children. This service is especially useful for homeschool parents and others who are supplementing school work.
Children programs coming up include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami, 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 .a.m, in Memorial Garden.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m., in Memorial Garden.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include Julia Kelly's "Last Garden in England," Gilly Macmillan's "To Tell You the Truth" and Heidi Perks' "Three Perfect Liars." Fans of Lisa Wingate's "Before We were Yours" will enjoy the new non-fiction title by Judy Christie's "Before And After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children's Home Society."
