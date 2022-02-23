The "Read to a Pup" program at the Jefferson Public Library was a great success, according to organizers.
"Sometimes learning to read can be intimidating, but dogs can break the intimidation barrier," Elizabeth Jones states. "Dogs don’t judge when you stumble over words or have a hard time pronouncing new words and self-consciousness melts away when reading to a furry friend. Lady Lou, a trained therapy dog, patiently listened as children practiced their reading!"
ANDERSON PROGRAM
Heather “Anish” Anderson’s “Lessons from the Trail” program was smart and thought-provoking, Jones also states.
"One typically thinks about needing courage on the trail when one is alone in the dark and facing mountain lions," she said. "But one doesn’t think about how much courage it takes to make the first step knowing what lies ahead. Heather spoke about how learning to adapt to changing circumstances and perseverance through hardships on the trail. She emphasized how this has helped her off the trail to become confident in who she is as a person. She challenged all who attended to be courageous in their life’s goals by making that first step and to persevere in these goals despite challenges to make your dreams a reality!"
HOMESCHOOLDERS
A program was also held recently for homeschoolers.
"Homeschoolers managed to Escape the Room," Jones said. "The intrepid 'spies' were given a top-secret mission. They had to follow the clues, solving mysteries with black lights and balloons, all while avoiding red herrings that would lead to certain doom! But our young 'spies' weren’t deceived and were able to decipher the ultimate clue giving them the lock code to escape the room!"
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes the following:
•Feb 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 1-30: The 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Contest. For full contest rules go to excelatgardening.com. For ages 5-9 & 10-18! Grow the heaviest pumpkin in your age group and be crowned this year's Pumpkin Master! Each Pumpkin Master will also receive a prize. Supplies are limited. You can sign up for the contest and pre-order your pumpkin seedling by coming to the service desk or emailing ejones@prlib.org. Include in the email the contestant's name and age. Make the subject “Pumpkin”. Winners will be announced at Garden, Grub and Gab on Oct 16.
•March 2: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•March 2: Knitters at noon.
•March 3: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•March 4: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 7-11 Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with Seed Library Week of the year. Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to five seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog! Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
