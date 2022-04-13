The Jackson-Empower FFA will hold its spring Chicken BBQ Fundraiser on Friday, April 15.
Plates can be picked up from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Livestock Education Facility on the Empower Campus, located at 1668 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
Plates are $8 and include a chicken half, beans, chips, pickles and brownie.
Proceeds will benefit the FFA members and the agriculture program at Empower.
For more information or to place an order, email rstory@jcss.us or call 706-387-7320.
