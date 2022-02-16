It was an especially romantic Valentine's Day for five couples who said "I do" at the Jefferson Civic Center on Monday, Feb. 14.
The Jefferson Civic Center hosted a Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony for couples looking to tie the knot on Monday, Feb. 14.
After the ceremonies, couples gathered for refreshments and their first dance in the ballroom. Each couple received their own cake. Bakers Dozen Cakes and More catered the event.
Each couple also had their photo made by Germarus Law and Tiare Tatum of Unique Visionz Photography. Cheri Holmes, event coordinator at the Jefferson Civic Center, said this free event was a way to give back to the community as the courthouse no longer provided a place for couples to marry.
“Each couple’s ceremony is completely paid for except for their marriage license,” said Holmes. “We hope to make this an annual event.”
Among those assisting were: Cheri Holmes, event coordinator of the Jefferson Civic Center; Sally Stites, local violinist; Tracie Morris, Civic Center décor specialist; Joey Meadows, volunteer; Michele Head, Civic Center director; Brandi Meadows, officiant; Jayda Whitmire, volunteer staff and Vicki Yaughn, volunteer staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.