Harold Fletcher received one of the Lions highest honors, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, at a recent meeting of the Jefferson Lions Club.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the backbone of Lions Club foundation. Melvin Jones was the founder of Lions Club International. The fellowship is presented to those who donate US $1,000 to Lions Club International foundation or to people for whom a donation by others is made.
Fletcher was voted for this high honor by the Jefferson Lions, and they made $1,000 donation to Lions Club International in bjs honor. Fletcher has served in many offices in the Jefferson Club.
He was given a lapel pin, a plaque and a congratulatory letter from Jefferson Lions Club members and presented by the District Governor Gertrude (Trudy) Rudert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.