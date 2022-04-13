Jefferson Woman's Club members and their guests were treated to a demonstration of floral arrangement at the March meeting at the former Jackson County Courthouse.
Posy Henson and daughter, Catherine Daugherty, Storeyhouse Flowers, brought a variety of greenery and blooms gathered from their gardens, and showed members how to arrange the various sizes and textures of greenery into a large container, added several colors of blooms, and suggested tips as they composed the arrangement. Some of the stems used were rosemary, dusty miller, spirea, lenten rose, brightened up with camellia, daffodils, and grape hyacinth.
Following the construction of the large arrangement, Ms. Henson showed members how to make very small arrangements in bud vases and other small containers. A raffle was held to determine the winner of the large arrangement, donated by Ms. Henson and Ms. Daughtery, netting more than $200 for club projects, and won by member Cathy Brown.
President Cindy Crane reminded members that the Club will participate in the Foliage Fest at the City Park in Jefferson with a booth featuring rock painting for children and the sale of the club cookbook. She stated that the "kindness rocks" are pre-painted with bright colors in preparation for the children to decorate, and that they may be scattered around the community for others to find and enjoy. She showed a colorful poster to be used at Foliage
Fest.
Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Vernell Hix, announced that the high school counselor has information concerning the award of a $1,000 scholarship and will continue to take applications for the scholarship.
The Club also voted to approve two new members, Michelle Price and DiAna Kunz-Huckins.
President Cindy Crane announced two additional upcoming events, a joint project with the Jefferson Rotary Club on April 23 to benefit the local Boys and Girls Club, and the Teachers Appreciation Breakfast in early May.
