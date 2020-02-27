The Commerce FFA is hosting a floral design workshop for community members on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the Ag room inside Commerce High School.
Attendees will learn how to make a simple arrangement inside a coffee mug.
Cost to attend is $3 each and all materials as well as lite refreshments will be provided. Those who plan to attend, RSVP by emailing Skyler Davis at Skyler.davis@commercecityschools.org by Wednesday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.