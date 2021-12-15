Crossroads Worship Center Church of God will be distributing free clothing (five items per adult) and food on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon or until the items run out.
The church is located at 365 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
The pastor is Gary Thompson.
