The Nicholson Public Library will be collecting canned/boxed food for the Banks-Jackson Food Bank. The drive will run through March 31.
In honor of the PBS Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series, each child who brings in a canned/boxed food (not expired) will receive a certificate and a pair of tiger ears, while supplies last. The next ones will receive a certificate and an individual bag of Skittles, while supplies last.
"This is a great opportunity to connect with our community and help others at the same time," states Rhonda O'Keefe, library manager.
MOBILE HOTSPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has user friendly Mobile Hotspots available for checkout. The Mobile Hotspot can provide wireless internet access for up to 10 devices. Jackson County Pines Library card holders 18 and over can check out the hotspot. This program enables students without internet help with their homework and projects. Patrons can also have access to the library’s electronic resources.
STORY TIME
Lady Sherri offers a weekly "Enchanted Storytime." Every Monday on the Harold S. Swindle Public Facebook page, Lady Sherri reads a story and makes a craft based on the book. Those who are interested can drop by the library and pick up a take and make craft.
Nicholson’s own petite princess, Czarina Lena reviews children’s books from all genres. Discover new authors and books or see how your favorite rates on her crown scale.
Ms. Irma offers Spanish Storytime.
SERVICES
Services offered at the library includes:
•Libby is Piedmont Regional Libraries app for e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Through Libby, patrons can listen or read their favorite books for free. Choose from hundreds of titles in a variety of genres. Libby is easy to use, stop by the library or go to prlib.org to find out more about this awesome digital resource.
•Stop by the library and check out one of our Georgia State Parks and Historic Site passes. The pass will enable you to park free of charge at any one of over 100 parks. For more information, visit GAStateParks.org.
•Atlanta Zoo passes are once again available at the library. Stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD and one of our staff members will issue you a voucher good for three free admissions. The pass is valid Mondays through Fridays, only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You must present the pass and your PINES library card. Contact the zoo by phone 404-624-9453 or visit the following webpage for more information. Know Before You Visit—
•The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need Wi-Fi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
•The library is Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library hours of operation are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.t o 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
