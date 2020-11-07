Food drive to benefit the Banks Jackson Food Bank is being held at the Commerce Public Library.
Non-perishable food can be dropped off at the library through Dec. 18. Money can also be donated. Thirty cents purchases ten pounds of fresh produce.
If you know of someone who needs food assistance, call the food bank at 706-335-5143.
