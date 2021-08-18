The Jackson Foothills Education Charter High School site opened on Aug. 9, 2021, at its new location at the Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson. An open house was held with tours offered to students and their families.
Foothills has been located in a wing of East Jackson Comprehensive High School since August 2015.
Foothills is located in the “B wing” of the Empower Center, which is in the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School, located at 1668 Winder Highway, Jefferson.
Classes are offered at Foothills from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Enrollment continues to be open and students or parents may set up a time to register by calling registrar Patty Sanders at 706-423-5110. Enrollment is open to students from Jackson County, as well as surrounding counties. There is no charge to attend for students ages 14 to 20.
Students must have at least attempted ninth grade at another school. The students can transfer their academic credits from other high schools to the charter school.
Students are able to work at their own place. Classes are offered year-round. A graduation ceremony is held at the site in June of each year.
Transportation is not offered.
Rachael Parr and Mary Ann Hale are the site directors.
For more information on the school, check out the website at www.foothillscharter.org.
