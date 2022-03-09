Two local authors of historical non-fiction books, an award-winning author and an Atlanta author known for her marriage to Jerry Lee Lewis were the guest speakers at a book club in Jefferson on Sunday afternoon.
A group of women with a love of reading meet once per month to discuss their latest book selection, visit area restaurants and businesses and to socialize.
The March meeting of the Magnolia Pointe Book Club was special for the women because it featured four authors who spoke on their books. Featured authors were: Julie Clarke and Donna Faulkner Barron, both local authors; Linda Hughes, an award-winning author of numerous books; and Myra Lewis Williams, best known for her controversial marriage to Jerry Lee Lewis, her work on “Great Balls of Fire,” the movie from 1982, and author of “The Spark that Survived.”
Magnolia Pointe Book Club has been in existence for two years. The ladies take turns hosting the monthly meetings, with the host selecting the book for the month.
“Our group loves the fellowship and we all have a passion for reading,” said Denise Smith, who hosted the March meeting.
Lisa Wingate M.C. Beaton, Charles Martin are a few of the authors the club has featured by selecting their books.
“There is no limit to what we read,” said Pennie Ader. “We do want it to be uplifting. We also support local authors. We even go back and read the classics.”
Kim Davis said, “We’re as much of a social club as a book club.”
HUGHES
At the book club meeting on Sunday, Hughes shared that after retiring she decided to concentrate on writing and set a goal to write four books each year. She spoke on “Becoming Jessie Belle,” which has a second book that she is working on now.
She also spoke about “The Burly Q Girls,” which she wrote from stories a burlesque dancer she met when she was 21.
“I took real-life stories and made a story out of it,” she said.
She also spoke about the “Shades of Hope” novellas she wrote during the pandemic. She said the short stories all have an uplifting ending.
WILLIAMS
Williams shared her book “The Spark That Survived” and shared some of her experiences during her 13-year marriage to Jerry Lee Lewis. They married when she was 13-years-old and divorced when she was 26.
“I was the scandal,” she said, referring to the controversy that came due to her age and being Lewis’ second cousin.
Williams recalled that she was doing homework when Lewis asked her “to go to the movies” and instead took her to a justice of the peace to get married.
CLARKE
Clarke authored “Pauline D’Alvigny Campbell, Civil War Nurse,” the true story of her husband’s third great-grandmother. She and her husband researched Campbell for 20 years.
“I really felt like I needed to tell her story,” she said. “My husband’s family has such a rich history.”
The book's authors are Civil War re-enactors, and throughout the book write about some of their trips and experiences as it relates to Pauline's story and the times.
Clarke is a member of DAR and she and her husband frequently dress in period attire during many local festivals and are reenactor at many Civil War events.
She is working on a spiritual memoir now.
BARRON
Barron co-authored “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain,” which is a book written about her father, Roy Faulkner, chief carver of the Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain.
Mr. Faulkner worked on the carving from 1963 to 1972, for “eight years, five months and 19 days,” Barron shares.
She speaks about the book to “share his legacy.”
Among the stories she shared was about her father falling while working on the carving. Three people fell during his time, with one man dying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.