The Commerce Public Library is half way through the summer reading program, but it's not too late to register. In celebration of the half-way point, the library will be giving away a free book to all children who visit the week of July 4th.
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
The Commerce Library and the American Legion Post 56 will be kicking off the city's Independence Day Celebration, which will be held in Spencer Park across from the Post Office at 6 p.m. on Friday July 2. All are invited to join in this celebration of America's birthday. The Albert Gordon Post will post colors and speak on patriotism followed by music at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
The library will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of this holiday.
CHALK ART
Children are asked to visit the circulation desk on Thursday, July 1, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to request a piece of chalk to decorate the library's sidewalk. There are also take and make crafts available for both children and teens as long as supplies last.
PET PARADE
Looking ahead on July 6, there will be a pet parade in the Memorial Garden with Ms. Catherine. Ms. Catherine encourages kids to, "bring your special well behaved pet on a leash, a cage or in a bowl and show and tell your friend. If you don't have a pet to share, you are welcome to bring a lovey or stuffed animal."
For those who would like to participate but cannot bring your pet you are welcome to send a picture or short video to manager Angel Abounader, at aabounader@prlib.org and she will share them on the library's Facebook page.
YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM
A Young Adult Bee Creative program will be held on July 1 from 1 to 2 p.m.. Teens are invited to work with YA Coordinator Natalie Thompson to create either a whale or narwhal puppet. There will also be a YA Anime Movie for ages 11-18 on Thursday, July 8, at 1 p.m. and Smash Bros gaming at 4 p.m.
CARLOS MUSEUM
The Carlos Museum is once again offering prizes to children who read 5 books from their curated list. Parents are asked to download a Reading Diary from the Museum's website, mail it in once completed, and prizes will then be mailed to the children. Their list of books is also on the website, and library staff will be happy to help patrons find any requested book.
A quick look at the PINES catalog shows that two, "We Are the Water Protectors" and "Anansi the Spider" are already available at the Commerce Library. There are picture books through even some graphic novels on the list. The Museum's website describes the program as: "Travel through time and across the globe with great children's literature selected for its connection to the Carlos Museum's collections and exhibitions."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include the "Founding of Valdemar," a new series from Mercedes Lackey and "The Letter Keeper" by Charles Martin, the second in his Murphy Shepherd series that is described as having "heart-wrenching emotion."
Two new nonfiction include "How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America" by Clint Smith and "From the River to the Sea: The Untold Story of the Railroad War That Made the Wes"t by John Sedgwick.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Thursday, July 1, Sideway Chalk Drop-In 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Thursday, Young Adult Bee Creative, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ages 11-18).
•Friday, July 2, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Patriotic Program, Spencer Park, 6 p.m.
•Tuesday, Pet Parade 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Yarn Spinning and Weaving demonstration, 11a.m.t to 1 p.m., Drop-In and Learn.
•Thursday, Young Adult Anime Movie Club, 1 p.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m (ages 11-18).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
