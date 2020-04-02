The Commerce Public Library is giving away free books each day in front of the library. Free WiFi is also available in the parking lot.
"Following guidelines for social distancing is of utmost importance, but limited services are available on library premises," library manager Angel Abounader states. "For example, WiFi is available in the parking lot and garden for homework, online business, etc... There is no password to access WiFi Also, the Friends of the Library are giving away a limited supply of free books every day in front of the library. There is a box labeled free books so, take what you would like. Also, a lunch bus comes to the library Mondays through Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 for all children 18 and under."
Patrons may return materials in the dropbox however, all due dates and overdue fines have been extended indefinitely.
"Because digital resources and virtual communication are vital sources of connection during this time, patrons are encouraged to explore the library's website, prlib.org, where ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, free TumbleBooks for kids, Learning Express, and other resources too numerous to list may be found," Abounader said. "Also, check the library's facebook page often for posts linking you to virtual experiences such as museum tours, the GPB Home Classroom, Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems, and the Digital Library of Georgia. Important public service and safety information posts are being reposted on the library's page as well."
Abounader adds, "We miss our patrons! Please share your good news and activities with us on our facebook page so we can come together around the positive things."
Anyone wishing to contact the library may call 706-335-5946, email commercelibrary@gmail.com, or via facebook messenger. Any updates concerning a reopening date or change in library services will be communicated as soon as they are known.
(0) comments
