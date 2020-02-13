The Athens Office of Georgia Legal Services is hosting a free legal advice day at the Jackson County Courthouse (Jury Assembly Room), on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 1 - 4 p.m.
This free clinic is aimed at providing advice to low-income families. Private attorneys will volunteer their time to provide free consultation regarding landlord/tenant issues and family law issues such as divorce, custody, child support and legitimation, visitation and wills.
To learn more and to check eligibility for a 45-minute advice only appointment, call the Georgia Legal Services office at 706-227-5344, ext. 5362. Call by Wednesday, Feb. 19, to make an appointment as slots are limited. There will be free interpretation provided.
Walk-ins are seen only according to availability.
The courthouse is located at 5000 Jackson Parkway, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.