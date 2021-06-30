Main Street Jefferson will present Movies by Moonlight on Friday, July 9, on the lawn located next to the Regions Bank drive-thru (being the South Public Square in downtown Jefferson.
The movie will be "Scoob!" and it will start at approximately 8:45 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring blankets and chairs. The movie is rated PG and lasts 1 hour and 34 minutes.
"Arrive early to visit the Jefferson Public Library book mobile," organizers state. "They will also be giving away free popcorn for you to enjoy with the movie."
For more information, call 706-367-5714.
