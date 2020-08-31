Freedom Church of God and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will be giving a free food box to those in need (must be present) September 15 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Church of God, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce.
Volunteers are asked to come at noon.
The boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who
"We will be practicing social distance and wearing masks," organizers state. "It will be drive thru and everyone is to stay in their car. Please do not come before 3 p.m. The parking lot will be closed."
For more information, call Jimmy, 706-789-2102.
