Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free grocery box (recipients must be present) on Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church, 3428 Neese Commerce Road.
Volunteers are welcome and are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. The boxes will be distributed on a first come first served to receive a box (drive through, please stay in car). Organizers say the event will be drive-through and recipients are asked to stay in their cars. Those distributing will wear gloves, masks and social distance. Recipients are asked not to come before 9 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed.
For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
