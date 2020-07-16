This week’s featured programs at the Nicholson public library are: Monday, Book Talk; Tuesday, Storytime; Wednesday, Virtual Show and Tell; Thursday, Story and Craft; and Friday, July 17th is Family Fun Day.
This week’s presenter on Friday will be an Environmental Specialist. Participants will learn how to help protect the rivers and animals that live in them. Craft packs are available for pickup at the library.
Be sure to like our Facebook page, Harold S. Swindle to stay up to date on special programs, storytimes, and crafts.
"We have hit the 25th day mark with our Summer Reading Program," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Children can collect their prizes. You must be registered through Beanstack. It is not too late to still register, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Stop by and pick up forms for additional rewards from Chuck E. Cheese and Barnes and Noble. Children can also earn a free pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is doing their Book It program parents can register their children online at https://www.bookitprogram.com."
Adults can win prizes too. Adults can stop by Nicholson Public Library to fill out a ticket for every three books read.
"We will have a drawing weekly for prizes," O'Keefe states. "Books need to be checked out at the Nicholson Public Library. Adults also need to register through Beanstack."
Exclusive to the Nicholson Public Library is the Spanish Storytime with Miss Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson. Little ones will learn new words, phrases, and even songs in Spanish.
MEAL PROGRAM
Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for the Seamless Summer Feeding Program Mondays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Children 18 and under are eligible for free grab and go meals. The program is under the Jackson County School Nutrition Program, under the direction of Dr. Debra Morris.
CENSUS
Library leaders encourage residents to complete Census information. Census results affect planning and funding for education-including programs such as Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education, adult education, and grants for preschool special education. You can complete the census three different ways: online, phone, or mail. For more information: visit census.georgia.gov.
PASSPORT
The Nicholson Public Library is a passport acceptance facility. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Farmer’s Market is now open in the Benton Center’s Parking. Stop by on the first and third Saturdays in July, and August for farm fresh goodies. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Benton Center Parking Lot.
During the month of July, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
