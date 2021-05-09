The Crawford Long Museum reopened its doors to the public on May 4 to resume regular operating hours Tuesdays through Fridays and by appointment on Saturdays.
In celebration of the Crawford W. Long Museum re-opening, the Museum Association is offering a special discount in the month of May.
Become a Friends of the Museum member at any level at half price to reap all the benefits of annual membership.
Vicki Starnes, director stated, “The museum is delighted to welcome back visitors and be able to offer a special annual membership deal available only through the month of May. It’s been over 11 years since this type of offer has been made. Discounted price for students, teachers, military or senior level membership is $10. Individual membership is $12.50, family membership is $17.50 and corporate membership is $250. Benefits include annual pass and depending on level can include additional guest passes, advance registration for events, discounts on workshops, gift shop purchases and more.
"We hope the community will take advantage of this great offer to come see our new and improved exhibits," Starnes states.
For additional information or to join the Friends of the Museum, visit www.crawfordlong.org or call 706-367-5307.
