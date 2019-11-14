The Southern Spirits Historical Cemetery Walk event at Commerce's Grey Hill Cemetery was enjoyed by over 100 people. The library would like to acknowledge the hard work of Friends of the Library president Erika Jantzen for all her hard work and the many volunteers and actors for their dedication to the project. Over $750 was raised at this event, all of which will benefit children's programming at the library.
As the holiday season begins be on the lookout for the Friends annual TV raffle. The 50" 4K UHD Smart TV will be on display in the library lobby later this month.
There is still space available in the Advanced Computers class beginning on Nov. 18. If interested, call the library at 706-335-5946 or stop by to register before the first class. The content covered during the three weeks will include Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. There will also be a focus on building general computer-related knowledge.
Young adults (ages 11-18) are invited to Youth Adult Game Night on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. Board games, virtual reality, and video games provide an opportunity for fun, relaxation, and time with other tweens/teens in the community.
Several activities will be offered for children over the Thanksgiving school recess. There will be a Thanksgiving and fall-themed Lego club on Saturday, November 23, at 1 p.m. On Monday, Nov 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., reptile expert Andy Howington will be at the library with snakes on display with an interactive experience for children and adults to share information about reptiles, such as the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes. Also, a table with art supplies will be in the lobby for children to create a Thanksgiving card when they are at the library.
A fresh photography exhibit is on display in the auditorium through December. Photographer Bob Richardson calls his work "My Favorite Photos" and the common thread is "Beauty is in everything around us!" Patrons are invited to relax and enjoy the great variety of pictures.
Due to a recent DVD donation, the library has added over 100 movies in the last two weeks. Some of these are available in either regular or Blue-Ray format.
Children's programs at the library include:
•Mondays 10:30 a.m. Homeschoolers
•Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Kidsercise
•Thursdays 6 p.m. Chess
•Fridays 10:30 a.m. Baby and Me
Adult programs include:
•Mondays 10:30 a.m. Hooks and Needles
•Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Advanced Computers
•Thursday, Nov. 21, 4 p.m. Teen Gaming
•Thursdays 6 p.m. Chess
•Friday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. Book Vine Book Club
•Saturdays 10:00 a.m. ESL
