The Nicholson Public Library will celebrate the release of "Frozen 2" on Tuesday, November 19, from 4 – 6 p.m.
There will be a sing along, prizes, crafting of a marshmallow Olaf and a trivia game.
"Get ready to test your knowledge of Frozen at our trivia game beginning at 4:45 p.m. (no electronic devices allowed during trivia)," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe stated. "Dressing up is encouraged, but it is not required."
The program is open to ages 4 and older with a caregiver.
The Friends of the Nicholson Public Library is sponsoring a Booklover’s Prized drawing. November 12 through December 20, tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow holder and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick, entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults, and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library circulation desk and proceeds help support the Summer Reading Program.
Have fines? Want to help the community? Food for Fines is the perfect way to relieve your fines and help others at the same time, O'Keefe states. November 4 – December 13, library patrons are asked to bring in boxed or canned goods to the Nicholson Library. One can or box equals $1 towards library fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items. No expired or open cans or boxes. The food is donated to the local Jackson/Barrow County Food Bank.
“The Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
A local home school group meets at the library every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. Call the library for an appointment and to ask questions or visit https:travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be closed Thursday November 28th – Saturday November 30th.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays sand Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.