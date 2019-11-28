The Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, “Let It Go” on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Children of all ages made a marshmallow Olaf, joined in a sing-a-long, enjoyed face painting and balloon creations by guest Elsa.
“The highlight of the evening was our Frozen trivia contest,” said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “Children answered questions about Disney’s Frozen to win prizes.”
Wyatt Carroll took home first place, Jeffrey and Martha Cornelius took home second place and Dana Garland won third place. Prizes included free movie tickets (provided by the Commerce Theatre at Banks Crossing), a plush Olaf, a plush Sven and a variety of goodies.
The library thanks volunteers: Linda Goodman, Casey Ann Knight, Jessica Munch and Sheryl Munch.
The City of Nicholson invites everyone to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 3, for a Christmas tree lighting. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. in Benton Hall (former Benton Elementary).
“Join us for an enchanted evening of fun including music, a hot chocolate bar and other goodies,” says O’Keeffe. “Bring the family and enjoy a joyous evening of fun. The event is free.”
Santa is coming to town or at least to the library. Join the library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. for the annual Yuletide Magic event. Children of all ages can make a craft, enjoy cookies and punch and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Be sure to bring your camera to take photos,” said O’Keeffe. “The event is free and open to everyone.”
Santa’s favorite elf, Kathryn, will be decorating cookies with the children on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Drop by from 4-6 p.m. to join the fun. The program is free and open to all ages with a caregiver.
The Friends of the Nicholson Public Library are sponsoring a Booklovers prize drawing. Now through Friday, Dec. 20, tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow holder and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick, entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library and proceeds help support the “Summer Reading Program. Come check out the prizes at the library and purchase your chance to win,” says O’Keeffe.
Those who have library fines and would like to help the community “Food for Fines” is the perfect way to relieve fines and help others at the same time. Now through Friday, Dec. 13, bring in boxed or canned goods to the library. One can or box equals $1 towards fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. All are welcome to attend the program.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library can help complete applications and make sure all supporting documents are in order. Call the library for appointments or more facts or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, –Saturday, Nov. 30, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http;//Nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
