Children of all ages enjoyed the Mardi Gras celebration at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Attendees made a mask, earned beads by playing games and hunted for doubloons. In lieu of the traditional King Cake, the library crew served up cupcakes decorated in purple, green and yellow. The library thanks its volunteers, Carolyn Barnett and Sheryl Munch.
Bandit, the reading therapy dog will be at the library on Thursday, March 5, from 5-6 p.m. This program is great for children with reading difficulties, stress relief, young readers, overcoming a fear of dogs and mastering public speaking.
The library now has Benton Elementary School Yearbooks for sale.
“Relive 80 wonderful years of Benton through pictures, facts and history,” state leaders. “It even has the graduate list from 1938-1957.”
The yearbooks can be purchased at the circulation desk at the library for $20 each. Checks (made payable to Nicholson City Hall) or cash are acceptable.
The “Quilting with Friends” group meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. The ladies made over 200 quilts last year. The quilting supplies are donated and the quilting ladies donate their quilts to a children’s hospital and various organizations. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome.
Those who would like a passport for spring break or summer vacation can purchase a passport at the library.
“This can save you the aggravation,” leaders state. “We are a passport acceptance facility.”
Call the library to book an appointment or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
Normal library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
