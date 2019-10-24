7 G’s Farm is donating farm-grown Christmas Trees to U.S. troops and military families through Trees for Troops®, a nationwide program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in conjunction with the National Christmas Tree Association, Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association, and FedEx.
Last holiday season, 16,599 trees were delivered to more than 70 military bases in the U.S. and overseas. This brought the total to more than 225,319 Real Christmas Trees delivered through Trees for Troops since 2005.
“Trees for Troops is a very rewarding program to everyone involved,” said Richard Darling, Christmas SPIRIT Foundation chairman. “It is such an honor to have the opportunity to say thank you to our troops, and help ensure military families have the kind of joyful, traditional Christmas memories that we would wish for America’s heroes.”
Each year, hundreds of military families visit the Trees for Troops website and Facebook page to leave heartfelt thank you messages and pictures of their families celebrating around their beautifully decorated Christmas Tree. For example, a message from a Camp Pendleton family read, “Thank you for our beautiful Christmas tree! We weren’t sure what we were going to do this year…Trees for Troops was an answer to our prayers.”
You can help support Trees for Troops by making a tax-deductible donation (www.treesfortroops.org) or by purchasing a Christmas tree at various farm and retail locations across the nation during Trees for Troops Weekend, November 30 - December 2, 2019. 7 G’s Farm will be loading 100 trees on a Fed Ex trailer at our farm the first week in December and are targeted for distribution at Ga. National Guard Armories.
7 G’s Farm is a family owned and operated choose and cut Christmas Tree farm located in Nicholson Ga. We have been in operation since 2001. We began participating in Trees for Troops in 2005. In 2007 we began coordination of the program for the Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association. We do this to show our appreciation to our service personnel’s families. Please join us by sponsoring one of our trees. Contact me at gjasmith@windstream.net and I will send you one of our sponsorship forms to review.
About Trees for Troops and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation
The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas for U.S. troops through the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005 as the charitable branch of the National Christmas Tree Association and is among fewer than 5 percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more, visit www.treesfortroops.org or call (800) 965-1653.
