Galilee Christian Church will host a one-day women's day conference on Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost is $30 (includes lunch). The cost for students is $15.
Register and pay at galilee.org/events.
The church is located at 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson.
