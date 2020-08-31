Galilee Christian Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 20.
"The congregation, led by Pastor Nick Vipperman, will celebrate 150 years of dedication to Jesus Christ our Lord and this community," organizers state. "The church family is looking forward to celebrating this special day, with important attention given to social distancing guidelines.
After the service, there will be a catered dinner on the grounds. Those wishing to attend the dinner are asked to call, 706-367-8072, for a reservation.
Galilee Christian Church started as a very small country church, named for the community that it served. What started out with 14 charter members, has grown to over 700 active members today, and is still growing. Many fourth and fifth generations of the original members still attend Galilee Christian Church.
The Forest News and The Jackson Herald has been an integral part of documenting the history of the "Galilee Community" and the Galilee Christian Church, throughout its beginning. The church will be unveiling its history room highlighting events and persons that have contributed to the success of the church's ministry to the community.
The church is located at 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson.
