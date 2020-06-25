I’m writing this column on my birthday. It’s not a birthday that is as exciting as some in the past.
On my 40th birthday, I was at a spa for the weekend where I was being pampered, thanks to a gift from my family.
On my 50th birthday, I was on a cruise in the Caribbean. Something I had been planning for, and paying for, for months.
This year, no big trip. Too much uncertainty going on in the world right now. But, you know, I’m just as thankful this year as I was those years.
I spent this year at work all day. At work at a job doing something that I have loved doing since I was a child. I have loved writing and newspapers for as long as I can remember. I am thankful I am doing something I enjoy on my birthday.
When I leave the office, I will be enjoying my favorite meal with my parents. A meal that my mother has been working on all afternoon.
Vegetable fried rice and homemade strawberry cake. I am thankful that someone cares enough about me to make my favorite meal on my birthday and that I have my parents to enjoy this meal with.
One of my first text messages of the day was from my nephew, whose message said, in part, “Good morning and happy birthday. Thank you for always being there for me and being the best aunt in the world. I love you so much even though sometimes I can be a moody teenager.”
A text from my mom said, “Happy birthday to my baby. Love you mom.”
The phone dinged through the day with messages from other friends and family.
I may not be traveling or at the spa but I’m blessed and thankful to celebrate another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.