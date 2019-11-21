It started when I accidentally typed the wrong number when sending a text. Just one number wrong and I was suddenly quickly texting back and forth with a stranger. In just a few minutes, I had sold two pies to a stranger. I didn’t even know their name.
I thought I was typing our friend Janell the price of a pie as I typed, “Mom charges $12 for pies. What day would you want them. Angie Gary.” Yes, I included my name. As I said. Thought it was going to Janell.
I got an immediate response, “I think you have the wrong number but what kind of pies are we talking about here.”
I didn’t really think about it as I responded, “I’m sorry. I thought this was Janell.” My mother makes coconut and sweet potatoe pies.”
The person quickly responds, “No ma’am, this is not Janell. I would love to try a coconut pie though! I have never experienced that.”
Kind of weird but I agree to sell this stranger a pie. All of this texting took place in about five minutes on a Saturday afternoon and I didn’t really think it through.
On the Monday that I was to meet this person to deliver the pies (they ended up buying both coconut and a sweet potato), I started to worry. I’ve written crime stories for years. I watch all of those crime shows.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, I get a text, “Hey, just checking to make sure we’re still good to meet at 7 at Ingles!” OK, I’m paranoid by now. What is the explanation point at the end of the sentence for. No one is that excited about driving to Commerce from Gainesville to buy two pies from a stranger in a parking lot. Did I mention this person lives in Gainesville?
I ask for a description. I get this: “A blue Chevy Trailblazer. I am a tall young male wearing a blue hoodie!” OK, this sends me over the edge. This sounds like the description in every crime show I’ve ever watched. The “young male” is obviously coming to kill me or he thinks he’s meeting me for something more than pie.
I’m really worried as I call my sister and ask her and my brother-in-law to go with me for the pie exchange. I had already planned to take my mother but I decide the entire family needs to go with me.
We’re in the parking lot at Ingles and we see a blue Chevy Trailblazer pull up. It looks like it’s flying across the parking lot and my hands are shaking. It stops and I jump out. My sister jumps out of the back with two pies in her hands. My brother-in-law is looking from the back seat.
Two young guys (they look 18 or 19) jump out of the Trailblazer laughing. One says, “We think this is hilarious. Our moms didn’t want us to come but we looked you up on Facebook and you looked OK.” I quickly think that it’s probably the pilgrim costume that I have on in my Facebook profile photo.
I was thankful for the laugh and the nice young men from Gainesville who really like pie! They sent me another text of the family sitting around the table enjoying the pie. So glad the story ended the way it did but I’m only selling to people I know from now on though! Too stressful. This story still makes us laugh though! My sister even snapped a photo of me and the boys with the pies. Too funny!
