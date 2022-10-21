How can a single cat have so many hugs to give? Well, just ask DJ! DJ is our resident cuddle bug. He'll walk right out of his enclosure and straight into your arms. He's a big boy who just wants a lap to curl up on. So, if you're looking for a buddy to hunker down and binge-watch all your favorite shows with, then you know who to meet.

When I read that description of a cat up for adoption at the Athens Area Humane Society, I was overcome with a feeling that I had to have DJ. I had already fallen in love with his golden eyes that just glowed at me from the social media post about him.

Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers Inc. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.

