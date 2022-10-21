How can a single cat have so many hugs to give? Well, just ask DJ! DJ is our resident cuddle bug. He'll walk right out of his enclosure and straight into your arms. He's a big boy who just wants a lap to curl up on. So, if you're looking for a buddy to hunker down and binge-watch all your favorite shows with, then you know who to meet.
When I read that description of a cat up for adoption at the Athens Area Humane Society, I was overcome with a feeling that I had to have DJ. I had already fallen in love with his golden eyes that just glowed at me from the social media post about him.
I love cats and had two in my life-time that each lived over 15 years. After the second one died, we had just moved into a new house and I had developed an allergic reaction to cat hair that I had never had before, so it just seemed not getting another indoor cat was the thing to do.
But I always missed having a cat. My cats were truly like family to me. I would talk to Missy, the cat I had from childhood until I was in college, and Quincy, the cat I got shortly after Missy died and had for 15 years. They always seemed to know my mood and would try to cheer me up. When my grandfather died and I was so upset, Missy cuddled with me more than usual.
I had been thinking about how much I really wanted a cat again. I’ve been busy lately and that can be stressful and I thought a cat would help out with the stress. Pets are taken often into hospitals and nursing homes because they relax and cheer up the patients. I remember a dog being brought in to visit with my Dad after he had quadruple bypass surgery. It cheered him up!
So, I started looking at the social media posts from the Athens Area Humane Society. I looked for several weeks. I found something wrong about just about every cat. I mean, the cats and kittens were adorable but not for me. Too young, too old, too many health issues....
Then, I saw DJ, a cat with sparkly golden eyes that seemed to be smiling at me from the computer screen. A cat that loved to hug and curl up in your lap. Yes, I found my cat.
I called the Humane Society, filled out an online application to adopt and waited. It took a week to get approved and get time off to go to Athens to pick up DJ. And they told me that they can’t “hold” a cat for you so there was no guarantee that he would be there. But, you know, I wasn’t worried. I knew he would be there because he’s supposed to be my cat.
It was the same thing with Quincy. Those many years ago, I saw his photo in the newspaper and just knew instantly he was the cat for me. It took one week before I could get time off work to get him and I was told that he might be gone by then. I knew he wouldn’t be. And, he was waiting for us when we arrived.
DJ has been with us for a few months now and it seems like it’s been much longer. He’s perfect! He follows me wherever I go, including to the bathroom and to bed, and sits beside me or in my lap most every time I sit down. I’ve never seen such a loving cat.
And we’ve already had our first photo session where I put him in a costume (a pumpkin sweater). Any cat of mine has to love a costume because I love costumes so much! Poor Missy and Quincy were in so many costumes over the years I had them. I remember putting Missy in a huge stocking and hanging it on the door for my Christmas cards!
Having a cat is a blessing and I am thankful that things worked out for me to have another one during this season of my life.
Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers Inc. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.
