What do you do when you have 10 to 12 hours on a bus?
You use “google” to start diagnosing all the little aches and pains that you have.
I recently spent a really long time on a bus and had exhausted everything I had brought with me to do.
I read all the books and magazines.
I ate all the snacks.
I read all the updates on social media.
I looked at all the photos I had taken on my camera and iphone.
I tried to arrnage msyelf every way I could on the seat but I could not go to sleep.
I looked in disgust at the people around me who could sleep on a bus.
I started to think about all of those little aches and pains that I have and then I did something that you should never do. I started to “google” my symptoms and diagnose myself.
I’ve told other people not to do it. I’ve rolled my eyes when people tell me that they’ve done it. That didn’t stop me though. I went ahead and looked up my ailments on the tiny screen in the back of the bus.
In just a few minutes, I was certain that I have burning mouth disease.
No doubt about it. I have it. For sure. I sent my mother a text to let her know that I have it.
No need to go to the doctor. It’s for certain. I have burning mouth disease.
On to the next symptom that I’m suffering with.
I have this ache below my right ankle.
I’m sure it has nothing to do with the 10-plus miles a day we’ve been walking on this trip.
It’s got to be something else and I’m going to figure out what it is.
It only took a few minutes and I found it!
It’s a torn tendon. I’m sure I’ll need surgery when I get home. I’ll probably have crutches or one of those boot things to walk on for a while too.
My wrists have been hurting some and I’ve wondered if it’s arthritis or carparl tunel. I should be able to figure that out easily.
I do a little resarch as the midnight hour rolls around. Before 1 a.m., I decide, without a doubt, that it’s obvisioulsy, arthritus. No need to get any further testing done. I”m sure of the disagnosis.
I decide I better text Mom and let her know about this one too. She probably turned her phone off after the second text from me.
This is amazing. I should have been a doctor. I don’t know why I’ve been going to all of thsoe specialists when I can figure it out.
I look around me on the bus to see if anyone else is awake and needs to me to diagnose any of their ailments for them.
Of course not, they are all asleep.
Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers Inc. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.
