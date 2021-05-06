As I got settled in the ambulance, with an IV being put in my arm and the oxygen going in my nose so that I could breathe better, I heard my mother’s voice outside talking to one of the ambulance attendants. She kept talking until we pulled out of the driveway. During my week-long hospital stay, my mother knew more about my nurses than I did because she called them throughout the day for updates.
No matter how old you are, your mother never stops worrying about you. My mother worries that I work too much or that I’m not eating when I need too or getting enough rest. If I’m working late at the office, she worries.
This has been a tough year for my mother. She was also in the hospital with pneumonia. She had part of her thyroid removed, she broke her foot and she had sciatica flare ups two times. All of that was in a six-month period.
As Mother’s Day approaches, I will be celebrating my Mother with a fun outing. As we get older, we find experiences are much more fun than more “stuff.”
Another special thing to do is think about all the things you are thankful to your Mother for and make a list of them. That will be even more special to your mother than a card.
Just a few things I’m thankful to my mother for:
•I’m thankful to my mother for praying with me and for me. I can’t tell you how many times she has held my hand and prayed for me and thanked God for the blessings in our life.
•I’m thankful to my mother for listening to me when I’m upset and getting upset along with me when I feel I’ve been “wronged” even if it’s a minor issue.
•I’m thankful to my mother for heading out on adventures with me over the years, including those days when we were searching for the latest Beanie Baby or when we went to Fan Fair in Nashville and walked miles and miles in the hot sun. Now, we are more likely to be headed out looking for a farm in the Georgia Farm Bureau Passport in our quest to go to 20 on the list to get the prizes listed in the back. If you haven’t done this, pick up one of the passports at your local Farm Bureau office. It’s fun to visit the farms.
This Sunday, be sure to thank your mother and, most important of all, spend time with her.
