Driving through middle Georgia you see miles and miles of orchards. Fruit trees and pecan trees dot the landscape with fields of cotton also spotted in the fields.
On a day trip Saturday to get the last few stamps in our Georgia Farm Bureau passport, we headed to middle Georgia making stops in a few small towns where we visited two of our favorite farm stops, Dickey Farms in Musella and Lane Orchards in Fort Valley, and discovered two new farm markets that are now on our list of favorites, Greenway Farms of Georgia in Roberta and Moore Berries Fresh Market in Kathleen.
It’s our third year getting one of the farm passports from the Georgia Farm Bureau and making a goal of visiting 20 of the farms listed during the year. If you get stamps at 20 farms you get prizes, including tickets to a dinner in the spring at one of the farms.
What’s great about the farm passport program is that you support Georgia farmers, you get to try some great products and you get to hear some great stories from the farmers. The farm folks you meet at the stops are some of the nicest people. I always enjoy talking with them and hearing about their lives working on their farms.
Dickey Farms in Musella has been growing peaches in the heartland of Georgia for over 120 years. The growers are part of a multi-generational legacy with experience being handed down from one generation to the next. In 1936, Robert L. “Mr. Bob” Dickey built the packing house with lumber hewn off his own land. Today, the long white packing house is a prominent landmark in historic Musella. “Mr. Bob” was an early pioneer of “multitasking”, being a postmaster, undertaker, depot agent and general store manager. Today, the general store is still located across the packing house.
Started in 1908, Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley has been growing peaches and pecans continuously for over 100 years. Lane Orchards has 11,000 acres of peach orchards and pecan groves. The retail story also offers a café with Southern delights such as fried catfish and smoked turkey legs. We tried both and they were great!
Our visit at Greenway Farms of Georgia in Roberta was another great stop where we got some wonderful Awesome Sauce (red sauce), sweet pickles and more pecans (you can never have enough pecans)!
Greenway is a newer farm, opening in 2008, when Kerry and Robin Dunaway were both retiring from careers in public service. Greenway Farms of Georgia was born out of their desire to return to their agricultural roots. Starting with land and a sawmill, they cleared the trees for pasture and milled lumber to build barns and a farm office. Over the years, their many farming interests have been guided by a fundamental commitment to provide products that are wholesome, nutrient-dense and of high quality. In 2017, Steve and Joy Hunt joined Greenway Farms as partners bringing with them a focused interest in regenerative farming. We enjoyed talking with Steve and hearing about his passion for farming and living and serving the community they live in.
Another newer farm, Moore Berries Fresh Market, in Kathleen, was established in 2020 and offers a strawberry field and fresh market. We were able to get homegrown vegetables, honey and butter maple pancake syrup.
It was a great day traveling through middle Georgia, meeting farmers and getting some Georgia produce to bring home and share with family and friends. If you aren’t familiar with the farm passport program, pick one of the passports up at your local Georgia Farm Bureau office. It’s a fun family activity and you will be supporting Georgia farmers.
