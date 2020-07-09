The Nicholson community and the Jackson County School System lost one of their biggest supporters last week when Margaret Ward died. I have known Mrs. Ward as long as I can remember.
From my childhood days at Benton Elementary School to my high school years at Jackson County High School and then as an adult in the newspaper field.
In school, I remember Mrs. Ward working in the office. She was always full of energy and knew everyone. She continued to work well into her 80s and had that same energy and zest for life. She still knew everyone in the community.
In my work in the newspaper, the phone would occasionally ring and I would hear Mrs. Ward’s voice on the line. She would have a story idea about something going on in Nicholson or in the school system. You could never say “no” to Mrs. Ward. If Mrs. Ward wanted something done, you just did it. Whatever she wanted me to write about, I would get right on it.
I think most everyone who passed through the halls of Benton, Jackson County High School in the early years and now East Jackson Comprehensive High School has a story to share about Mrs. Ward.
My mother remembers when Benton School burned down in the 1970s and Mrs. Ward loaned her a typewriter from her home to use. That’s the kind of person she was. Mrs. Ward was always quick to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School principal Chanda Palmer has also known Mrs. Ward for many years. She shares, “I don't remember a time in the Jackson County School System WITHOUT Ms. Margaret Ward. When I was a student, she was a strong force to be reckoned with in the front office. No one messed with Ms. Ward. As an administrator at East Jackson, I came to see how deeply Ms. Ward loved her community and the students in Jackson County. She has always been our greatest supporter and fan--be it athletics, academics, fine arts, FFA, etc. She believed that education was the way to improving our community and the lives of our children.”
Chanda says that one of her fondest memories of Ms. Ward was in the early days of EJCHS when the Georgia High School Graduation Test was still being given.
She says, “I was the testing coordinator at the time, and she would assist me by making phone calls to students who needed to come into the school in the summer to retest. Ms. Ward KNEW EVERYONE in Jackson County. If she couldn't get the student on the phone, she would call their place of employment, their grandparents, or their next-door neighbor--whatever it took--to get the student into the school to take that test. Even on the telephone, Ms. Ward was a force to be reckoned with!”
Lisha Hardy, who worked with Mrs. Ward many years at EJCHS, remembers something that happened early in her career that impressed her.
"The One thing I remember about Ms. Ward was when she made a call to the White House," she said. "I had only worked with her for a couple of weeks and she was upset about a political situation and she made a statement that she was going to call the White House. I thought she was just saying that but nope she really called! I watched her pull out her phone log and dial up The White House. I was sitting there listening to her in awe and she asked to speak to someone in the president or Vice President office and they sent her to the vice presidents office. I was 24 years old and I still remember it like it was yesterday. When Ms. Ward wanted something done she knew who to call."
Ricky Sanders, who is the director of the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department, has many memories of working with Mrs. Ward.
“Mrs. Ward was such an asset to the Nicholson community and Jackson County as a whole,” he said. “She was a fixture at both Jackson County and East Jackson high schools for almost 40 years helping students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Mrs. Ward was involved in so many community projects during her life it is difficult to mention them all. Her work as Nicholson Recreation Director from 1977-79 was important is helping get a field built and providing sports activities for the local youth. She played a huge part in getting the bridge at Hurricane Shoals Park rebuilt and chaired the committee for the rededication ceremony in 2002. Mrs. Ward was a driving force behind the relocation of the Crossroads school from Nicholson to Heritage Village at Hurricane Shoals Park, preserving for future generations an important piece of local history. I think Mrs. Ward's greatest contribution is the example she set in service above self. She never did any project or cause for personnel again, it was for the greater good. Jackson County has lost a great resource that will be missed but her legacy will live on in the lives of so many people she touched.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.