We celebrate Pioneer Day every fall at our church. It’s a day to remember those who came before us to form this country church in Northeast Georgia.
We have a covered dish lunch and fellowship about days gone by and our lives today. We are a small group but a family who share in our faith and in our lives together. Each year we add something to make Pioneer Day a little more special. One year, we all shared family recipes. We brought the dish for everyone to sample and shared written copies of the recipes. This year, at Pioneer Sunday, we shared heirlooms and the stories behind them. Some of us also dressed in clothes from the time period of the heirloom.
I shared my great-grandmother’s Bible and one of her diaries. She wrote in a diary every day and faithfully read her Bible. I dressed as an older lady and had a little silver in my normally dark hair. Perhaps I got my love of writing and the Bible from Mama Wade.
My Mom shared the quilt she made when she was a teenager. She made the quilt with her mother. Mom and Nanny Clark used scraps from the dresses her mother made for mom and her sisters to make the quilt. Mom dressed how she was in the days when the quilt was made. Mom wore her hair in the flip style with a headband that was popular when she was a teenager and had on a straight skirt and a cardigan sweater.
Our church pianist and the pastor’s daughter, Carly, shared the vinyl records that she has collected that reminds her of the show tunes she sang with her grandmother. She recalls watching all of the musicals with her grandmother and how they both would sing and dance along with the musical numbers.
The pastor’s youngest daughter, Meagan, has a container of powder from that same grandmother who would sprinkle a little of the powder on the girls and tell them it was “make up.”
The pastor’s wife, Donna, shared a photo of Jesus that was on the wall beside of her grandmother’s bed that is now framed beside of her bed. She said it always gave her comfort when she saw it on her grandmother’s wall and it continues to do so.
The pastor, Stan Hauntsman, spoke on a treasured book, “The Deerfield Massacare,” and the family ties he has to the Carter family.
Another church member, William, shared the music box that belonged to his mother, who died in 2003. It is a sweet memory of his mother.
One church member, Jeff, dressed in overalls, shared the story of hunting for squirrels with his dad and the gun he used on these special journeys.
Ruby Lynn shared two rolling pins. One was a small one she used as a child and another one was a larger wooden one that her father made for her.
Warren showed us a wooden hat stretcher that his father made for him.
May we always share these stories and treasure them. As a friend reminded me, like we are commanded in Deuteronomy to remember the stories and bind them on our hearts, talk about them as we are walking.
