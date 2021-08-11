Christian artist Zach Williams says he writes his songs through the seasons of his life. The songs have certainly helped me through the seasons of my life.
At his recent concert in Franklin, N.C., I heard him sing some of my old favorites like “Chain Breaker” (“We’ve all searched for the light of day in the dead of night. We’ve all found ourselves worn out from the same old fight....If you feel lost. He’s a way maker”) and his newer songs “Less Like Me” (oh Lord, help me be a little less like me and a little more like Jesus).
In between singing, Zach offered some words of wisdom, “Faith is being able to trust in things you can’t see.” Sometimes it’s just taking that first step. We have to pray for God to help us make it through today. And then tomorrow. And then the next day. God knows every need you ask before you ask.
Zach Williams story goes from a childhood where he grew up attending church only to turn his back on his upbringing and go into world where he was a rock and roll star with the drug and alcohol that can so often accompany that lifestyle.
He shares how he was on his bus on tour as a rock and roll artist when he heard Big Daddy Weave singing “Redeemed.” He turned his life around, left his rock and roll career, began a prison ministry and is now a Christian artist who has changed many lives with his music. His songs enlighten and uplift, revealing powerful transformative moments and stirring affirmations to stay on God’s path.
Continually inspired by prison ministry, Zach decided to follow up his Chain Breaker album with the poignant six-song EP, Survivor: Live From Harding Prison, which was filmed and recorded during a concert for inmates of the Tennessee-based penitentiary.
His newest album is Rescue Story, which features “There was Jesus,” a duet with Dolly Parton. He spoke on it at the Franklin concert saying he thought Dolly would be the perfect artist to accompany him on this special song. He said he decided to ask and was so pleased when she agreed. “She told me that her prayer every day was that God would send her something special to do.” Zach shared that Dolly knew she wanted to be a part of the song before she had finished reading all of the lyrics.
Reflecting on his new album, and the blessings Christ has given him, he says: “When I gave my life to the Lord, I realized He never left me, even in the dark times. For this new album, the title fits because every song in it has a rescue story. When you’re at your end of the rope, that’s when your rescue story begins. In my case, Jesus has been my rescue story.”
Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.
