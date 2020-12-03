The week leading up to Thanksgiving we start to see leftover biscuits and cornbread in plastic bags in the kitchen. We know what that means.
We will soon be having some of Mama’s dressing. We only have it at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I’m not sure why since we all love it. Maybe if we had it all year-round it wouldn’t be as special. Maybe we wouldn’t love it so much if we ate it all the time.
And nobody makes dressing like Mama. I mean nobody. I don’t even eat anyone else’s dressing. I used to try it and I quickly learned it didn’t even taste the same, so why bother.
Holiday dressing is something people are “funny” about. Ask around. You will find that people often only like it the way their Mama fixes it.
Everyone seems to have their own traditional dish that signals the arrival of the holiday season. My Mama is known for her baking and she has a lot of desserts that people love but the holiday treat that my family looks forward to is her chocolate pie. That is what signals the arrival of the holidays for us. When we see that chocolate pie, we know the holidays are here.
It’s an old-fashion chocolate pie with a flaky crust, dark chocolate filling and fluffy meringue topping. For those who want to try it, the recipe is at the bottom of the column.
My sister’s holiday dish that we all look forward to is her yummy cranberry fluff.
As for me, I don’t cook, so I bring a pickle tray. Everyone always makes a joke out of it but they get upset if I don't bring it.
Whatever your holiday dish is, it means the holiday season has arrived. And this year, which has been a time like no other for all of us, it is nice for these traditions that bind us all together. Enjoy these dishes with your family.
And if you want to try something new and sweet, the chocolate pie recipe below, may become a new family favorite!
The ingredients are:
1 ½ cup sugar
½ cup cocoa
¼ cup flour
3 egg yolks
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon butter
The directions are:
Mix sugar, flour and cocoa. Add milk and egg yolks. Cook until thick. Add vanilla and butter. Pour into pie crust. Make meringue by beating egg whites together and adding a tablespoon of sugar per egg. Put on top of pie and brown.
