A plastic yellow bracelet with FALL RISK on it dangles loosely on my right wrist. In the corner of this bright room on the high-rise floor I’m on I see a walker and a porta potty.
Hard to believe I can’t even walk the short distance into the bathroom. And, I better call someone if I even stand up from the bed, because I do have this FALL RISK band on, and I really am a fall risk.
Just over a week ago, I was busy living my hectic life. Running from job to job to job and from errand to errand. Carefully checking my hand-written list each day that had at least 15 items carefully detailed out for me to do. The satisfaction I felt about midnight each day when I marked off the final item and slept a few hours before starting over.
I thrive on being busy. Love working all my jobs, caring for my parents, helping get my youngest nephew Grayson to some of his appointments and going to Athens to meet my oldest Jake for lunch or dinner. It’s all a whirlwind and a blessing.
And, while I may be exhausted at times, I sure missed it all as I sat in a hospital bed thinking how low my oxygen fell when I just stood up and shuffled one foot forward with the intent to go to the bathroom. It’s frustrating to “slow down.”
I got bronchitis about two weeks ago. I’ve had it many times over the years. And, no, I’ve never smoked. Doctors always ask that. Apparently, you can be prone to bronchitis even if you’ve never been a smoker. At least, I am.
This is the only time my bronchitis has ever turned to pneumonia. I’ve always worried about it happening though. It really did happen overnight. I had already been sick and thought it would be turning around for the better when I got up on a recent Saturday and found that I really couldn’t walk without gasping for air.
I ended up having to call an ambulance early Sunday morning. My first ambulance ride and “Miller” and “Parr” with the Jackson County Ambulance service were very comforting and did a great job. So grateful for these public servants who serve us all. How very brave they are.
For someone used to being on the run, it was a change to be stuck in a hospital bed. I didn't mind being alone (my mother wanted to be there with me so much but I didn't want anyone to catch pneumonia or anything else)! It’s just frustrating to realize that you can’t jump up and grab something off a table. You see that it’s not really an option unless you want to be gasping for air in a few seconds.
So many people have much more serious medical issues than I do, and I was thankful I was not in ICU or more sick than I was. I have been very blessed to have made it this far in life with never having ridden in an ambulance or had an overnight hospital stay. I must have needed to slow down and God has slowed me down for a time of rest.
I was thankful for my laptop, so that I could continue to do some work and keep in touch with the outside world. I worked on the newspaper, and my other jobs while at the hospital and it kept me distracted.
I had a tote-bag full of books and magazines that a friend dropped off. My sister brought my laptop and a bag of things from home she thought I might need—not sure about my makeup bag she sent but everything else came in handy. Putting on makeup wasn't at the top of my list. I didn't even looked at my hair the five days I was in the hospital.
As I replied to work emails, I was so comforted with the responses from people who were quick to pray for me.
You can find blessings in even the most difficult times. These are just a few of the blessings from my time in the hospital:
•The sweet lady who works at the hospital and knows my oldest nephew, Jake, who came in and held my hand and prayed.
