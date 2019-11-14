On the first day of November, the month many people pause to give thanks for things big and small, I posted a photo on social media of mother and I in pilgrim costumes and my sister in a Native American dress. I included the following commentary with the photo, “Kicking off this month of Thanksgiving by giving thanks for my mother and sister. They are the two I go to with all of the good news and bad news. The two I laugh with and cry with. So very thankful for both of them!”
Each day I have been posting another photo and a description of what I am thankful for. Some days it’s something very important in my life, while other days it might be something trivial. Taking time to give thanks is something we should do every day. Not just in November.
With the month almost half over, the things I listed being thankful for so far are:
•On this second day of November, the month of giving thanks, I am very thankful for my family. The six people who make me complete. I posted a photo of my parents, my sister and brother-in-law and my two nephews.
•On this third day of Thanksgiving, I am thankful for this small country church we attend, Cabin Creek Baptist Church. We may be small in number but we love the Lord and we love each other. Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three gather in my name, I am there with them.” I posted a photo of Cabin Creek Baptist Church.
•On day four, thankful to have a job. A job that I have had for almost 34 years! Thankful to Helen Buffington for hiring me all those years ago! Thankful even though I’m still at work and will be for several more hours! Thought I better take a quick break to post my day four thankful post in case it’s day five when I leave the office! I post a photo of Mrs. B and myself from a Christmas party a few years ago.
•On day five of the month of Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for my friend Sherry, who I have had many travel adventures with. She has the same sense of adventure that I do! I know all I have to say is, “do you want to go...,” and she will say yes. I once asked if she wanted to go to New York City for 24 hours to see a show that I got tickets to and she did! We have lots of great and funny travel stories. One really funny one is our most recent trip to NYC when I lost her at midnight! I was really scared and was about to call her husband and tell him I lost her when she reappeared! She was behind me on the escalator and when I got to the bottom, she was gone!! It was crazy!! Then there is the story about the time we got caught in a blizzard and almost drove off a mountain. We ended up arriving at our destination in a tow truck. She is also a great prayer warrior and a friend I call on with my prayer requests! I post a few pics of trips I have been on with Sherry.
•Day six, I’m thankful for Foothills. Five years ago, I began a journey that has brought me so many blessings. So thankful for Mrs. Parr and Mrs. Hale for giving me a chance to do something that was so very different than anything I have ever done but has been so rewarding! I’ve also made so many wonderful new friends and reconnected with some old friends. I posted a few pics of my Foothills co-workers.
•Day seven... Sometimes, it’s the simple things. Thankful for this sugarplum danish that I started my day with! I posted a photo of the new Starbucks sugarplum Danish which is amazing!
•On day eight of giving thanks, thankful that our schools are holding programs honoring our area veterans. I covered a few of the programs today for the newspaper. Great to honor these brave men and women. I posted a photo of the East Jackson Middle School sign announcing the Veterans Day program that I was covering for the newspapers.
•On this ninth day, thankful for a day when I don’t have to be any where... These days are rare.
•On day 10, thankful for Hallmark Christmas movies that I can watch with my mother and relax for a few hours and escape to a snow-covered town where something magical always happens. I post a photo of the ad for the movie that was coming on that night. It was a good one!
