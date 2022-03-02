The instructions on heating up the casserole were very specific, starting with the first direction to “remove the lid.”
Eight more specific instructions guided me on how to heat up the hot chicken salad.
Most folks would probably drop off a casserole for someone and tell them to “heat it up” and that is all of the instruction they would need. My friends know better. I don’t cook and you need to leave me very specific instructions.
It’s so wonderful the way people in a small community help out during difficult times. Our family and friends have been great to bring food since Mom has been home from the rehabilitation facility.
I have also been cooking some and feel like quite the gourmet chef when I serve Mom and Dad tomato soup and grilled cheese. And we had a baked potato bar one night! I even had several toppings for them to choose from.
Mom is getting stronger every day and is able to walk more with her walker. A physical therapist comes to the house two times a week, the nurse comes once a week and the occupational therapist comes once a week.
I appreciate all of the family and friends, and people I don’t even know, who have Mom on their prayer lists. I have had several people that I don’t know stop me when I’m grocery shopping to ask how she’s doing and tell me that she is on their church prayer list. Another great thing about living in a small community where people care about each other.
I will always remember when my infant niece, Sarah Grace Myler, died how the community came together to support our family. A fundraiser spaghetti dinner was planned in Nicholson to help my sister and brother-in-law with medical bills. And many people did so many other things to help out during this time.
Sarah Grace would have been 16 this year and I still have people who tell me how they prayed for us during the short six weeks we had her and continue to remember our loss.
I have a part-time job at Foothills Education Charter High School and the community support I see there is wonderful. Commerce Presbyterian Church has been providing meals and snacks for our students for several years. Jackson County Baptist Church has also been a strong supporter, recently providing a meal for the students.
It’s great to see how people care for these teenagers, many who work all day and then come to school in the evenings to get their high school diploma.
Living in a small town has many wonderful benefits with the best one being the community spirit you see. I certainly see it in my personal and professional life and am very thankful.
