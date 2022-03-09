Celebrate Georgia AG week on Tuesday, March 22, at the Nicholson Public Library as Lexi Love the Georgia Farm Bureau reads “How to Grow a Monster." It is this year’s AG Book of the Year. This special story time is open to children of all ages and will include an agricultural-themed activity.
Spring Break is just around the corner and the library offers passes to state parks.
"Stop by to check out the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Park Pass," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Wild about animals? Find out how you can get a pass free to Zoo Atlanta for three at the library. Stay tuned to find out how you can enter to win our magical “Encanto” prize pack beginning Monday, April 4."
NEW BOOKS
New books are: "Run, Rose Run," "The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post," "Tobacco Wives," "One Italian Summer," "Unsinkable Greta James" and "Gwendy’s Final Task."
The library also has new children’s books: "Investigators 5: Braver and Boulder," "The Boy Who Failed Show and Tell," "Crowned with Glory," "I Am Malala Yousafzai," "Once Upon a Tide: A Mermaid’s Tale," "That’s Betty," "I Am Mozart," "Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart" and "Friend for Yoga Bunny."
PROGRAMS
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “When We Left Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be a “Knit n’ Stitch” group held for any Knitters and Crocheters at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. The group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend. Bring your latest projects and equipment and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
PASSPORT
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
