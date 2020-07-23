Georgia author Karin Gillespie, Augusta, will be presenting a program via Zoom for the Nicholson Public Library at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 6.
She is the 2016 Georgia Author of the Year Award. She has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Writer Magazine. Gillespie's books include: "Bet Your Bottom Dollar," "A Dollar Short" and "Dollar Daze." Her books are set in the south and filled with friendship, humor and romance.
This week’s featured programs for the library are: Monday, Book Talk; Tuesday, Pre K story time; Wednesday, Virtual Show and Tell; Thursday, Story and Craft (don’t forget to pick up your craft; and Friday, July 24, tune into learn about the exciting world of firefighting from a real fireman.
"Be sure to like our Facebook page, Harold S. Swindle Public Library, to stay up to date on special programs, story times and crafts," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "It’s getting close to the 50th day reading mark for the summer. Once you reach the 25th and the 50th day, stop by and pick up your prize package. It is not too late to register, go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up."
O'Keefe adds, "Stop by and pick up forms for additional reading rewards from Chuck E. Cheese and Barnes and Noble. Children can also earn a free pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is doing their Book It program online this year. Parents can register their children at: https://www.bookitprogram.com."
Adults can earn prizes too.
Adults can stop by the Nicholson Public Library to fill out a ticket for every three books read. Books must be from the Nicholson Public Library collection. Books that count are: Adult and YA Fiction, Adult and YA Non-Fiction, Adult and YA audiobooks.
"We will have a drawing weekly for prizes," O'Keefe said. "Adults also need to register through Beanstack."
She adds, "Please keep a look out on our Facebook page for our Spanish Story time with Ms. Irma. Hora de cuentos en espanol en Nicholson! Little ones will learn new words, phrases, and even songs in Spanish."
