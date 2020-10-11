Mrs. Susan Satterfield and Mrs. Mary Ludeman's Pre-k class at North Jackson Elementary School have been celebrating Georgia Pre-K week with different themes each day from the story book "Behind the Little Red Door."
The week included: Finding dinosaurs behind the door and counselor Amy Bell reading "How do Dinosaurs Go to School;" bring your animal to school day and assistant principal Troy Johnson reading "Bear Feels Sick;" Sheriff Janis Mangum speaking virtually; community helper Lisa Baxter who drives a bus visiting; and special reader principal Jenica Johnson read "Aliens in Underpants Save the World."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.