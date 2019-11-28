Carter and Carolyn Golden of Commerce, who married on November 26, 1959, are celebrating 60 years of marriage this year.
They were raised in Pearson, where they attended high school together. Their families were acquainted, however Carter and Carolyn did not date one another until several years after high school.
Carter served in the U.S. Navy, and Carolyn went to work at the Coffee County Board of Education Office, she also helped take care of her younger sister and father following the passing of her mother. Upon Carter’s return to Pearson from his service in the U.S. Navy, the two began to date and later married in Pearson. They resided in several places including Florida and Columbus. While in Columbus they started a family, which they later relocated to Commerce, in 1969, where they settled and stayed.
They raised a son, the late Ricky Golden, and two daughters, Cathy Evans (Stan) and Nada Morris (Jeff) and have been blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; lastly, the most spoiled of all, Sophie the Shih Tzu.
Carter retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections IT Division and Carolyn retired from bookkeeping at McDonald Ace Hardware. They are both active members of the First Baptist Church and delivered Meals-on-Wheels for numerous years together.
