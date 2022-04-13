Franklin Life Pregnancy Resource Center will host its 16th annual Golf for Life Tournament on Saturday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. at Double Oaks in Commerce.
Franklin Life PRC provides free pregnancy testing, material resources and life-affirming option education/counsel. All proceeds will benefit the center as they share the love of Jesus and advocate for the unborn and their mothers.
Four-person team Lauderdale is $75 per person (includes lunch).
There will be prizes for first, second and third place teams.
To register send team information to franklinlifeprc@aol.com, call 706-498-4584 or visit Franklin Life Pregnancy Resource Center’s Facebook page.
Businesses and individuals can sponsor a hole for $50 by calling 706-498-4584.
