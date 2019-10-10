The Church of Christ South of Gainesville will sponsor a gospel meeting Oct. 23-27 at the church building, 2815 Wallace Road, Gainesville, at the intersection of Hwy. 129.
Buddy Payne of Tampa, Fla. will be the speaker.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. daily Wednesday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Payne’s topics will be Heavens Response to Prayer, Christians as Citizens of the Kingdom of God, Christians as Citizens of the U.S.A., Is it Reasonable to Believe in God in this Scientific Age, Pergamos: A Call to Faithfulness and One Thing I do.
The church website is www.GCOC.org. Phone numbers are 678-928-9350 and 843-725-9283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.