“In His Hands” was the theme of the dance recital held recently at Graceful Gospel Dance Academy.
“Sometimes we all need a little reminder that God has the whole world in his hands,” states director Tammy Seagraves. “The recital was an awesome day to remember and celebrate this, as local dancers, ages 3 to 18, performed four shows, using their beautiful dance talents to praise the Lord through dance.”
She adds, “For the past few months, the dance class devotions and scripture memory passages have been focusing on how God cares for our needs and how He truly has everything ‘In His hands,’ as well as pointing each dancer to consider placing her own personal concerns and worries of life ‘In His hands. Our goal was for this theme to permeate a dancer's life...so much more than just a one-day dance recital event.
All of the dancers memorized John 16:33, "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."
Thirty-six dancers won the Dance the Word Scripture Memory Contest by also reciting Luke 12:22-34, the "Do not worry" passage.
“This is a fairly long passage with oh-so-many life lessons,” Seagraves said. “What a great passage for a girl to have hidden in her heart. These 36 dancers recited this passage on stage at the end of each show. They also received a medal and they will be invited to a fun celebration with their dance instructors later this summer.
