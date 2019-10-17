Maysville Baptist Church recently hosted a Ladies' Night Out event featuring a concert by Christian artist Laura Story at the Commerce Civic Center.
The Graceful Gospel Dance Academy was invited to dance to Laura Story's song, "Open Hands."
"This was a true privilege and delight for us, as we have been dancing to Laura Story's worshipful songs for years," dance studio owner Tammy Seagraves states. "This was a unique opportunity to dance with her singing 'live.'"
Seagraves adds, "Mrs. Story shared her beautiful testimony of clinging to God through the storms of life, including her husband's diagnosis of a brain tumor. Her popular songs, such as "Blessings," "Open Hands" and "I Give Up" declare the joy she has found in surrendering the most difficult areas of life to God."
