The Great Pumpkin Contest is going on now at the Jefferson Public Library for ages 5-18.
"Come in April 12-17 and pick up your pre-planted biodegradable pot with Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin seeds, while supplies last," Elizabeth Jones states. "These are the perfect pumpkins for carving jack-o-lanterns. Try to grow the biggest pumpkin you can for your age group.:
The heaviest pumpkin for each age group will win a gift certificate from Howington’s Feed and Supply.
For full contest rules, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org.
BOOK CLUB
The Book Club is back at the library. Come in to pick up a copy of Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House.” Then join the group on May 12 at 1 p.m. for a discussion of the book.
PEST MANAGEMENT.
Do you love gardening but hate pests? Check out the first of three seminars on pest management. Go to Jefferson.prlib.org and click on Seed Library to gain access to loads of free garden helps and advice.
"Plus, don’t miss the garden blog by our very own seed librarian, Grow Something," Jones states. "Learn practical tips, tricks and hacks."
CONTEST WINNERS
Winners of the Post Card Challenge were Micah and Oliver D.
Winners of the Homeschool Get Crafty were: Violet S., Maris G., Graeme G. and Barrett G.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library are: Hope Adams’ “Dangerous Women,” Jude Deveraux’s “Meant to Be,” Janet Evanovich’s “The Bounty,” Heather Graham’s “Danger in Numbers,” Dean Koontz’s “The Other Emily,” James Patterson’s “The Palm Beach Murders,” Lisa Scottoline’s “Eternal,” Jessica Strawser’s “A million Reasons Why,” Peter Swanson’s “Every Vow You Break,” Jacqueline Windspear’s “The Consequences of Fear” and Stuart Woods’ “Double Jeopardy.”
Library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours.
The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offers printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.